Shillong banks closed for Shad Suk Mynsiem, online services operational

Banks closed across states April 14-16

Heads up if you need to visit a bank soon: April 14-16 will see more closures across different states.

Banks in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and West Bengal will be shut on April 14 for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti and regional festivals like Baisakhi.

On April 15, banks in West Bengal close again for Bengali New Year.

Assam joins in on April 16 with Bohag Bihu bank holiday.

Double-check your local schedule before heading out!