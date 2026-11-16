Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival returns November 20-21 at Madan Kurkalang
Shillong's Cherry Blossom Festival is back on November 20-21 at Madan Kurkalang Sports Complex, right when the city's famous pink blooms are in full swing.
Expect a mix of pop, hip-hop, R&B, and EDM with both global and Indian artists performing against a stunning natural backdrop.
Shillong lineup tickets and attractions
Day one brings Nelly, Boys Like Girls, Darshan Raval, and ALTEGO. On day two, Khalid, Swae Lee, and Galantis perform.
Tickets start at ₹3,199 for a single day or ₹6,199 for both days. There are also VIP experiences if you're feeling fancy (up to ₹99,999).
Beyond music, you'll find art shows, cultural performances, local food stalls, and plenty of cherry blossoms to explore around Shillong.