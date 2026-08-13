Shilpi Neha Tirkey visits hunger striker protesting JSSC exam leaks
Jharkhand's Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey dropped by Sadar Hospital in Ranchi to meet Devendra Nath Mahto, a student leader who's been on an 11-day hunger strike.
Mahto and other students are protesting alleged leaks and irregularities in the JSSC recruitment exams.
Even after being hospitalized for health issues, Mahto wants to get back to the protest site at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.
Devendra Nath Mahto vows continued satyagraha
Mahto says he won't back down, calling his protest a Satyagraha and insisting the movement will continue.
The protests have been running for over three months, with four hospitalized protesters reported stable.
Minister Tirkey urged them to end their hunger strike and promised to take their concerns straight to Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
Protesters claim most exam questions were leaked and blame officials.
State Health Minister Irfan Ansari says talks are ongoing and encourages protesters not to risk their health while solutions are being worked out.