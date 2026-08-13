Shilpi Neha Tirkey visits hunger striker protesting JSSC exam leaks

Jharkhand's Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey dropped by Sadar Hospital in Ranchi to meet Devendra Nath Mahto, a student leader who's been on an 11-day hunger strike.

Mahto and other students are protesting alleged leaks and irregularities in the JSSC recruitment exams.

Even after being hospitalized for health issues, Mahto wants to get back to the protest site at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.