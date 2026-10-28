Ship carrying sulfur runs aground in Andhra amid cyclone Arnab
What's the story
A cargo vessel carrying sulfur drifted and ran aground in the sea near Antarvedi in Andhra Pradesh amid cyclone Arnab. Port officials said the vessel departed from Visakhapatnam but drifted off course after its engine reportedly failed. It subsequently ran aground near Antarvedi. Port officials and maritime authorities are monitoring the situation, with an assessment of the vessel's condition and further action expected following an inspection by the concerned authorities.
Twitter Post
The vessel departed from Visakhapatnam
#WATCH | A cargo vessel carrying sulphur appears to have drifted and run aground in the sea near Antarvedi in Andhra Pradesh, amid cyclone Arnab— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2026
According to port officials, the vessel departed from Visakhapatnam but drifted off course after its engine reportedly failed. The… pic.twitter.com/lV6x5EQqWT
Cyclone
3 dead in Andhra
Cyclone Arnab made landfall near Yanam, Puducherry, early Wednesday morning, wreaking havoc across Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
It has since weakened from a very serious cyclonic storm to a severe one and is expected to further weaken into a cyclonic storm by evening.
The cyclone has left three people, while 31 houses have been damaged.
Regional effects
Red alert for heavy rainfall for several districts in Andhra
As the landfall process of Cyclone Arnab continues, the IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall for several districts in Andhra Pradesh.
The districts include: Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada East, Godavari, and Eluru.
There has not been a serious impact in Odisha, NDRF Inspector General (IG) Narendra Singh said based on preliminary reports.
Relief efforts
Flight operations suspended at Visakhapatnam airport
The Ministry of Civil Aviation warned that flights to and from coastal Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha would be the most affected.
Flight operations at Visakhapatnam airport were suspended since October 27 afternoon, with similar suspensions at Vijayawada and Rajahmundry after 7:00pm that day.
As many as 22 express and passenger trains have also been canceled or suspended between October 7 and November 5.