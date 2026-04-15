Shipping ministry's Mukesh Mangal says Indian seafarers in Gulf safe
India
Good news for families and friends: India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways says all Indian seafarers in the Gulf are safe.
There haven't been any incidents with Indian-flagged ships in the last 24 hours.
Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, shared that its control room has handled thousands of calls and emails.
Ministry repatriated 2,337 seafarers to India
The Ministry isn't just monitoring: it is making sure sailors get home safely too.
So far, 2,337 seafarers have been brought back to India, including 75 just in the past day.
It's a clear sign it is looking out for our crew during these challenging times.