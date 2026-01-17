'Shiv Sena Zindabad': Indian tourists chant slogans near Paris performer
A video of Indian tourists in Paris chanting slogans with a street performer is making the rounds online.
One tourist kicked things off with "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai" and "Jai Shiv Sena," and soon others joined in, echoing the chants.
Why is everyone talking about it?
The video gained widespread attention online.
What's the internet saying?
Reactions are split. Some see it as showing pride and loyalty, while others think it crosses a line by disturbing public peace abroad.
As one user put it, "We need to learn lot of civic sense if we need to earn respect globally," pointing out concerns about respecting local spaces and how outsiders see us.