Shiv Sena's Ramesh Mhatre arrested after alleged Dombivli hospital assault

Protests disrupt Kalyan-Dombivli hospital services

The attack led to protests across Kalyan-Dombivli: hospital staff paused routine services but kept emergency care running.

Medical groups like the IMA called for stronger protections, saying patient care was disrupted and staff put at risk.

While Mhatre claims the video was misunderstood, his delayed arrest drew criticism from doctors.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but this case has sparked bigger conversations about keeping medical professionals safe at work.