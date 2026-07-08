Shiv Sena's Ramesh Mhatre arrested after alleged Dombivli hospital assault
Ramesh Mhatre, a Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) corporator, was arrested after allegedly attacking doctors and nurses at Dombivli's Shastrinagar Hospital.
The clash happened when staff told a pregnant woman's family there were no ICU beds and suggested moving her elsewhere.
Mhatre and his group reportedly stormed in, with the incident caught on CCTV and quickly going viral.
Protests disrupt Kalyan-Dombivli hospital services
The attack led to protests across Kalyan-Dombivli: hospital staff paused routine services but kept emergency care running.
Medical groups like the IMA called for stronger protections, saying patient care was disrupted and staff put at risk.
While Mhatre claims the video was misunderstood, his delayed arrest drew criticism from doctors.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, but this case has sparked bigger conversations about keeping medical professionals safe at work.