Shiva Prasad Pradhan reportedly consumed poison inside Kendrapara police station
A 68-year-old man, Shiva Prasad Pradhan, reportedly consumed poison inside Kendrapara Sadar Police Station in Odisha after having lodged an FIR the previous month and visiting the station to pursue that complaint.
Instead of support, he was allegedly abused by police personnel.
Pradhan and his wife, who is battling cancer, had been living apart from their family due to ongoing mistreatment.
Police find suicide-note, probe family dispute
Police have found a suicide note and started an investigation into the family dispute.
Officers had visited Pradhan's home before the incident.
After taking poison, he was rushed to a hospital.