Shivaji College professor Debosmita Paul murdered, tenants accused, son arrested
A 35-year-old Assistant Professor of English at Shivaji College Debosmita Paul was found murdered in her East Delhi apartment on June 4.
Police say her tenants, a couple, were behind the attack, while their 13-year-old son was tracked down and arrested in West Bengal just a few days later after an ongoing property dispute.
Murder planned after rental dispute
The accused had rented Paul's place but refused to move out when asked.
Investigators revealed the murder was planned in advance, with the husband scouting out Paul's apartment earlier.
On June 4, things escalated during an argument and Paul was fatally attacked before the family fled by train.
Her death has left Shivaji College students and staff shocked, remembering her as a dedicated teacher and cultural committee member.