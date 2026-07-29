Shivajinagar station breaks 1907 July rainfall record with 508.9mm
India
Pune's Shivajinagar weather station has hit 508.9mm of rain by July 29, topping a record that stood since 1907.
This month's downpours have been intense, with July 6 alone seeing the fourth-highest single-day rainfall ever recorded in the city.
IMD warns Maharashtra of heavy rain
The IMD says more rain is on the way for Pune and nearby areas through July 31.
Big numbers kept coming in: Shivajinagar saw nearly 100mm on July 7 and 84.8mm on July 8.
Weather alerts are out for heavy rain in the ghat areas of Pune, Satara, Nashik, and Kolhapur on July 30-31, with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected across much of Maharashtra through July 31.