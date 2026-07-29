Shivajinagar station breaks 1907 July rainfall record with 508.9mm

The IMD says more rain is on the way for Pune and nearby areas through July 31.

Big numbers kept coming in: Shivajinagar saw nearly 100mm on July 7 and 84.8mm on July 8.

Weather alerts are out for heavy rain in the ghat areas of Pune, Satara, Nashik, and Kolhapur on July 30-31, with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected across much of Maharashtra through July 31.