Shivangi Singh wedding reportedly drew 1 million guests in Nadwan
Shivangi Singh, daughter of Bihar legislator from Bihar's Mokama Anant Singh, just had a wedding that's gone viral for its wild scale and unexpected dining hacks.
With a million guests reportedly showing up in Nadwan village (thanks to an open invite), guests ended up using drinking glasses as plates and packing food in cardboard boxes because the crowd was just that massive.
Wedding left traffic jams, food shortages
The turnout was so huge that people scooped food straight from giant pots, and the sweet counter ran out of rasgullas almost instantly.
Traffic jams stretched for kilometers as folks arrived by car and tractor.
Still, the event felt like a movie set: there was even a horse race, a helipad for VIPs, and an entire tent city built just for the occasion.