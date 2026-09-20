Shivani Chauhan, Gurugram biker, seeks justice for hit-and-run survivors
India
Shivani Chauhan, better known as Sia, is a biker from Gurugram whose hit-and-run accident sparked a nationwide call for justice.
After the incident went viral, Sia shared that her fight goes beyond her own case: she wants to stand up for everyone who's faced something similar.
Sia said she wants to set an example so no one else suffers like her.
Driver, cousin remanded in Chauhan's case
The driver and his cousin accused in Sia's case were sent to 14 days' judicial custody on Friday.
Sia has called out their attempts to shift blame online and is pushing hard for strict legal action.
The court has ordered both men to appear again once their custody ends, keeping the spotlight on accountability.