Shivani Chauhan urges molestation charges after Gurugram road attack
India
A woman biker, Shivani Chauhan (also known as Sia), says she was deliberately hit and knocked off her bike by a car with four men on Golf Course Road in Gurugram.
She is urging police to add molestation charges, saying the attack felt targeted and unsafe.
Chauhan's case upgraded to attempted murder
Chauhan told CNN-News18 that the men were drunk and chased her after she tried to get away, even capturing the incident on her bike camera.
The case quickly escalated. Police changed the charge from rash driving to attempted murder, and one suspect was arrested in Rajasthan.
Chauhan says she still fears for her safety and wants stronger action so women bikers feel safer on city roads.