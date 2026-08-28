Shivaprasad Rakesh Nayaka missing in Nepal floods after Manasarovar pilgrimage
India
Flash floods in Nepal have left a 39-year-old man from Dharwad, Shivaprasad Rakesh Nayaka, missing.
He was returning from a Manasarovar pilgrimage with an Isha Foundation group when the disaster hit.
His last message to family came early on Wednesday around 3.30am. Since then, there has been no news.
Family seeks government help, pilgrims safe
Nayaka's family is asking the government for help to locate him, while his wife and children remain in Australia. The Isha Foundation is staying in touch with them during this tough time.
On a brighter note, 12 pilgrims from Karnataka's Haveri district are safe after being warned by locals and deciding to remain in Pokhara for two days before attempting to return. Their video message offered some relief amid the crisis.