Shivpuri family loses 4 boys within days after waterfall swim
A heartbreaking story from Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh: four boys from the same family died within days after a trip to a waterfall.
The group of 16 went for a swim on August 16, but soon several members (including a 14-year-old and 19-year-old Ayaz) fell sick with fever, stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea.
Health officials test waterfall and samples
Despite hospital care, the boys' conditions quickly worsened and one passed away on August 24; the others followed soon after.
Three girls from the family are still unwell and have been moved to Gwalior for treatment.
Health officials are investigating what caused these sudden illnesses: testing water from the waterfall and samples from over 60 people.
The district administration is also reviewing how the boys were treated and offering support to their family during this tough time.