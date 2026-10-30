Shivpuri man files police complaint, threatens divorce over Karwa Chauth
India
A man from Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, took the unusual step of filing a police complaint because his wife didn't observe the Karwa Chauth fast this year.
He felt skipping the ritual was serious enough to threaten divorce, bringing their personal dispute into the public eye.
Badarwas police plan to counsel couple
Local police in Badarwas have stepped in and plan to counsel both husband and wife, hoping a conversation will help them sort things out without further conflict.
For context: Karwa Chauth is a festival meant to celebrate a husband's long life.