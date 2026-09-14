Shivraj Singh Chouhan to lead Centre team assessing Bihar floods
India
A central government team, led by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is heading to Bihar on September 16 to check out the flood damage across 15 districts.
Over 49.36 lakh people have been affected, and this visit comes after opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav called out the government's response.
Samrat Choudhary thanks Modi, Yadav criticizes
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary says local teams are on the ground providing help and keeping a close eye on things.
He thanked Prime Minister Modi for sending support despite his packed BRICS summit schedule.
Meanwhile, Yadav criticized Modi for not responding quickly enough (pointing out that Gujarat got faster help in past floods) and pushed for more immediate aid for Bihar.