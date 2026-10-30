Shivraj Singh Chouhan's mother Kashi Bai dies at AIIMS Bhopal

Sharing his grief online, Chouhan wrote, "Today is a day of immense sorrow and pain for our entire family. Our mother, Kashi Bai, has left us. A mother's departure leaves a void in life that can never be filled. Her memories are making our hearts emotional today. I pray to the Almighty to grant my mother a place in His lotus feet. The last rites of my mother will be performed at 3pm in our native village Jait, in Sehore district. Om Shanti."

Political leaders across Madhya Pradesh, including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari, offered their condolences and support, reflecting the respect Kashi Bai held in the community.