Shivraj Singh Chouhan's mother Kashi Bai dies at AIIMS Bhopal
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's mother, Kashi Bai, passed away at AIIMS Bhopal on Friday.
Her last rites will be held at 3pm in Jait village, Sehore district.
After her passing, Chouhan returned home to Saket Nagar.
Chouhan mourns online, leaders offer condolences
Sharing his grief online, Chouhan wrote, "Today is a day of immense sorrow and pain for our entire family. Our mother, Kashi Bai, has left us. A mother's departure leaves a void in life that can never be filled. Her memories are making our hearts emotional today. I pray to the Almighty to grant my mother a place in His lotus feet. The last rites of my mother will be performed at 3pm in our native village Jait, in Sehore district. Om Shanti."
Political leaders across Madhya Pradesh, including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari, offered their condolences and support, reflecting the respect Kashi Bai held in the community.