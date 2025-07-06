Shocking revelation: Former sanitation worker's admission
A former sanitation worker from Dharmasthala, Karnataka, claims he was forced by his supervisor to secretly burn and bury the bodies of women and schoolgirls who were raped and murdered between 1998 and 2014.
He says most victims showed signs of sexual assault and violence, and that he was assaulted when he refused to help cover up these crimes.
Whistleblower has requested authorities to exhume suspected burial sites
After years of staying silent out of fear, the worker has now reported everything to the police—backed by photos as evidence—and requested protection for himself and his family.
Police registered a case on July 3, and the whistleblower has requested them to exhume suspected burial sites.
Authorities have kept his identity confidential. The investigation is ongoing as authorities try to uncover what really happened during those years in Dharmasthala.