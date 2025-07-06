Witness abducted and killed before court testimony
In Kanpur, 40-year-old tractor driver Vimal Kumar—who was set to testify in an attempted murder case against Irfan—was abducted and killed.
Vimal had received threats from Irfan but didn't get police protection.
On July 1, he was kidnapped from his neighborhood, and three days later, his body was found in a canal with severe head injuries meant to hide his identity.
Five suspects identified
Police checked CCTV footage and quickly named five suspects.
On July 4, Irfan and his accomplice Bablu were arrested after a police chase; Irfan was shot in the leg while trying to escape.
Based on their information, three more suspects have been picked up for questioning.
The main motive behind Vimal's murder appears to be silencing him as a witness in the ongoing assault case against Irfan.