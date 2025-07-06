Witness abducted and killed before court testimony

TL;DR

Five suspects identified

Police checked CCTV footage and quickly named five suspects.

On July 4, Irfan and his accomplice Bablu were arrested after a police chase; Irfan was shot in the leg while trying to escape.

Based on their information, three more suspects have been picked up for questioning.

The main motive behind Vimal's murder appears to be silencing him as a witness in the ongoing assault case against Irfan.