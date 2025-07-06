Next Article
India • Jul 06, 2025
Weather update: Red alerts for Mandi, Pune; Delhi, Bengaluru brace for more rain
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out red alerts for Himachal Pradesh, Pune, and Punjab, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rain.
Delhi-NCR is set for moderate rain and storms, while Haryana and Chandigarh are under orange alerts.
Other states like Jharkhand and Rajasthan are also on alert for rough weather.
TL;DR
Himachal Pradesh at risk of flash floods
Himachal Pradesh is already seeing nearly 250 roads blocked due to downpours, with flash floods and landslides a real risk.
The IMD says thunderstorms with lightning could hit areas like Delhi-NCR—so it's smart to stay updated if you're in these areas or have travel plans.
Basically: keep an umbrella handy, check the weather before heading out, and stay safe!