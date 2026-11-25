Shooting at Hazaribagh wedding hotel after family fight kills 1
What was supposed to be a happy wedding in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, ended in heartbreak when a fight broke out between the bride's and groom's families, leading to a shooting at a hotel.
One person lost their life and another was seriously injured and had to be moved to Ranchi for treatment.
Police hunt shooter using licensed gun
Police have sealed off the area and are checking CCTV footage to track down the shooter, who used a licensed gun and is still on the run.
They are also talking to hotel staff and guests for more details.
Authorities have asked everyone not to spread rumors while they finish their investigation and inform the families involved.