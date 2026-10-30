J&K Police bust terror financing network, arrest 10 associates
What's the story
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have dismantled an intra-Union Territory terror financing network in Shopian district. The operation led to the arrest of 10 associates of terrorists, who are suspected to be involved in funding terrorist activities. The investigation revealed suspicious online financial transactions across various payment platforms, tracing money trails through multiple layers to expose a larger network connected to terrorists housed in different jails.
Details disclosed
FIR registered at Police Station Shopian
The police have registered an FIR (No. 231/2026) at Police Station Shopian under relevant sections of law.
The arrested suspects include Owais Shafi Naikoo, Tajamul Ahmad Shah, Moiz Iqbal, Imdad Yousuf Ganie, and Saqib Zahoor Wani.
Others are Aamir Ahmad Ganie of Armolah Pulwama; Firdous Thokar from Nadigund Trenz; Liyaqat Nazir Lone from Murran Pulwama; Mohd Hanief and Kaju from Check Haria Kathua.
Funding sources
Accused were secretly collecting funds from general public
Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused were secretly collecting funds from the general public.
They allegedly funneled this money through established financial networks to support the activities of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF).
The funds were reportedly used to provide logistical support for terrorist activities, including purchasing smartphones.
Future actions
Police anticipate more arrests during ongoing investigation
The police are continuing their investigation to identify a wider network and establish more financial linkages. They also aim to trace other suspects involved in this module.
More arrests are anticipated as the probe progresses.
This operation is part of Jammu and Kashmir Police's ongoing efforts with other security agencies to dismantle terror-support networks, disrupt illegal financial channels, and ensure peace across the Union Territory.