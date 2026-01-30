Shots fired at Delhi-Mumbai Expressway toll over payment dispute
India
On Thursday evening (around 8:30 pm), a group in a black Scorpio SUV tried to skip paying at the Ghamdauj toll plaza on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
When staff stopped them, things escalated—one of the men fired two shots into the air, hitting a barricade.
No one was hurt, but it definitely shook up everyone at the scene.
Caught on camera; police investigating
The whole incident was recorded by CCTV around 8:30pm.
Toll worker Arif shared, "When we protested, the men sitting in the Scorpio started firing." After that, they sped off.
Gurugram police took possession of CCTV footage and are reviewing footage and eyewitness accounts to track down those involved.