Shots fired at Delhi-Mumbai Expressway toll over payment dispute India Jan 30, 2026

On Thursday evening (around 8:30 pm), a group in a black Scorpio SUV tried to skip paying at the Ghamdauj toll plaza on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

When staff stopped them, things escalated—one of the men fired two shots into the air, hitting a barricade.

No one was hurt, but it definitely shook up everyone at the scene.