'Shouldn't be in zoo': wildlife experts on tiger's 650km journey

Experts suggest reintroduction into the wild

E.A.S. Sarma said the young tiger "should not be confined to a zoo" and that it should be reintroduced when its health meets NTCA criteria.

An anonymous wildlife expert warned that keeping the tiger in captivity too long could mess with its natural behavior and health.

The expert also suggested Papikonda National Park as its new home, where it can roam free but still be tracked with a radio collar.

The final call on its future will be made soon at an online meeting with wildlife officials and experts.