Shraddha Walkar murder trial delayed again for Poonawala's education

The trial has been delayed due to several personal requests from Poonawala. Ten months ago, proceedings were postponed for a dental appointment and another time for a psychiatric consultation.

The FIR in Walkar's murder case was registered on November 10, 2022, and charges were framed only in May 2023.

Despite over 215 hearings since then, the prosecution is still presenting evidence, with cross-examination being one of the biggest reasons for delay.