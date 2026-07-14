Shraddha Walkar murder trial delayed again for Poonawala's education
What's the story
The trial of Aftab Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, has been delayed due to multiple personal requests from the accused. The case, which has been ongoing for over three years, saw a Delhi court recently allow Poonawala to skip a hearing on July 20 for his MA Sociology exam from Tihar Jail. This is not an isolated incident, as similar concessions have been granted before.
Delayed proceedings
Trial delayed due to multiple requests from the accused
The trial has been delayed due to several personal requests from Poonawala. Ten months ago, proceedings were postponed for a dental appointment and another time for a psychiatric consultation.
The FIR in Walkar's murder case was registered on November 10, 2022, and charges were framed only in May 2023.
Despite over 215 hearings since then, the prosecution is still presenting evidence, with cross-examination being one of the biggest reasons for delay.
Unfulfilled justice
Walkar family awaiting justice
Walkar's family is still waiting for justice. Her father, Vikas Walkar, died in February 2025 without seeing his daughter's case resolved.
Shraddha's last rites are pending as her remains are kept as evidence.
Her aunt, Rajal Naik, travels from Mumbai to Delhi for every court hearing and expressed frustration over the repeated adjustments given to Poonawala.
"Why is he being given concessions? We are awaiting justice," Naik said.
Justice delayed
Poonawala shows no remorse, alleged VIP treatment in jail
Naik also questioned why the court prioritized Poonawala's studies and needs over justice for Walkar.
She urged the court to expedite hearings and deliver justice, demanding a death sentence for Poonawala. "Please don't delay it any further," she said.
Naik also alleged that Poonawala shows no remorse during hearings, entering and leaving court with a smile.
She suspected he was treated like a VIP inside jail too.
Case
Gruesome murder
In May 2022, 27-year-old Shraddha was allegedly murdered by her 28-year-old boyfriend and live-in partner, Aaftab Poonawala.
After the murder, he reportedly cut her body into 35 pieces and stored them in a refrigerator before disposing of the dismembered pieces in a forested area in Delhi.
The case came to light in November 2022, after her family approached the police when they were unable to contact her.