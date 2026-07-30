Shravan month begins with devotees thronging Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple
Shravan started with thousands of devotees pouring into Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple, all eager to celebrate Lord Shiva with prayers, fasting, and pilgrimages.
The crowds are especially huge on Mondays, so the temple team went all out to keep things running smoothly.
Temple authorities expand Kashi Vishwanath arrangements
To handle the rush, authorities set up separate entry/exit points, water stations, toilets, air coolers for humidity, and medical help.
Security was tight with more police and paramilitary forces on site.
For those who couldn't make it in person, live darshan was streamed online and special arrangements had also been made for the secure handling, digital recording and transparent accounting of donations received during the month, making sure everyone could join in Shravan festivities one way or another.