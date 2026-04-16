Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra registration opens with 6,000 sign ups

Aadhaar biometric eKYC required for permits

Registration uses Aadhaar-based biometric eKYC for instant permits through the official website.

Pilgrims need to bring a health certificate and pay a fee.

To make things smoother, J&K Bank has set up help desks and trained staff at branches.

As MD and CEO Amitava Chatterjee put it, they're focused on making the whole process hassle-free for everyone heading out on this journey.