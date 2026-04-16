Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra registration opens with 6,000 sign ups
India
The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra registration just kicked off, and 6,000 people have already signed up on the very first day.
J&K Bank is handling registrations at 110 branches across India, following a first-come, first-served rule set by the Shrine Board.
Aadhaar biometric eKYC required for permits
Registration uses Aadhaar-based biometric eKYC for instant permits through the official website.
Pilgrims need to bring a health certificate and pay a fee.
To make things smoother, J&K Bank has set up help desks and trained staff at branches.
As MD and CEO Amitava Chatterjee put it, they're focused on making the whole process hassle-free for everyone heading out on this journey.