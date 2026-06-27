Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust officials resign amid allegations

Govind Dev Giri says donations safe

Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri reassured everyone that all donated items, like silver bricks and ornaments, are safe.

Giri said the trustees are "shocked" by the events and said new safeguards will be put in place.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad also shared Giri's statement online to show they're committed to transparency.

The trust has assured a fair inquiry and new safeguards.