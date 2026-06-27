Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust officials resign amid allegations
Big changes are happening at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust after allegations surfaced about misuse of temple donations.
Two top officials, general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra, have stepped down, with the trust promising a fair investigation.
Police have already arrested eight people and recovered nearly ₹80 lakh in cash and foreign currency during raids.
Govind Dev Giri says donations safe
Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri reassured everyone that all donated items, like silver bricks and ornaments, are safe.
Giri said the trustees are "shocked" by the events and said new safeguards will be put in place.
The Vishva Hindu Parishad also shared Giri's statement online to show they're committed to transparency.
The trust has assured a fair inquiry and new safeguards.