Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust recovers ₹80L using CCTV
India
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust managed to get back nearly ₹80 lakh that was stolen from its donation boxes in June.
Thanks to CCTV footage, the Trust quickly identified and questioned the suspects, who admitted what they'd done and returned the cash just a few days later.
Trust seeks SIT, Champat Rai resigns
After the money was recovered, the Trust asked for a Special Investigation Team to dig deeper into the case. With public attention growing, former general secretary Champat Rai stepped down soon after.
Meanwhile, as Sawan month approaches and crowds are expected to double, the Trust is planning extra safety measures, like limiting access to busy spots such as Ram Darbar, to keep things running smoothly.