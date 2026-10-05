Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust rolls out digital 'kundli'
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is rolling out digital upgrades to make things more transparent and organized.
Led by CEO Air Marshal (Retd) Jitendra Mishra, the trust is setting up a digital "kundli" system to log staff roles and appointments, cutting down on paperwork and making accountability easier.
Trust mandates police verification and biometrics
To tighten security, all employees now need police verification and character certificates.
Attendance will be tracked with facial recognition, plus CCTV cameras installed at around 40 new locations are watching over things.
Private security staff can't use phones during shifts anymore, helping keep temple operations smooth.
For extra transparency, an SBI team will now count donations under CCTV surveillance, and staff get pocket-less dress code to avoid any mixups.