Shri Ram Janmabhoomi theft leads to 8 arrests, 20L recovered

Ayodhya temple tightens donation handling rules

To fix things, the temple now requires employees to wear pocketless gowns and go through mandatory frisking before handling donations.

Personal items like wallets and phones must be left outside high-security zones. Only preapproved staff can enter these areas, with their movements closely tracked.

Plus, authorities are reviewing whether to keep CCTV footage longer to prevent future thefts, aiming to protect daily offerings (about ₹75 lakh) and rebuild trust with visitors.