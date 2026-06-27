Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust members Champat Rai, Anil Mishra resign
India
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has announced that its General Secretary, Champat Rai, and Trustee, Anil Mishra, have submitted resignations following a recent controversy involving the Ayodhya temple.
The Trust expressed shock and sadness over the incidents, and reassured everyone that they are taking the situation seriously, with a commitment to ensuring a fair investigation.
Trust will discuss resignations, offerings safe
The Trust will talk about these resignations in its upcoming meeting.
They have also made it clear that all temple offerings (like silver bricks and jewelry) are safe and accounted for.
To keep things transparent, the Trust promised to take steps so issues like this do not happen again, saying they are committed to earning back public trust.