Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust spent ₹514.5cr running Ayodhya Ram Mandir
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust spent a massive ₹514.5 crore running the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in 2025-26.
Big chunks went to daily operations (₹91.76 crore), rituals and bhog (₹12.85 crore), security (₹11.49 crore), and a flag-hoisting ceremony (₹10.48 crore).
The trust also put money into free meals for visitors, cleaning, lockers, shoe racks, and festival celebrations: every detail accounted for.
Champat Rai and Anil Mishra resign
Things got tense behind the scenes: General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra resigned after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) found cash was allegedly skimmed from donations on 70 occasions, leading to eight arrests so far.
With a new chief executive coming soon and the SIT's final report expected July 22, the trust is working to rebuild trust while keeping its finances transparent.