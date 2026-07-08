Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust spent ₹514.5cr running Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Champat Rai and Anil Mishra resign

Things got tense behind the scenes: General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra resigned after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) found cash was allegedly skimmed from donations on 70 occasions, leading to eight arrests so far.

With a new chief executive coming soon and the SIT's final report expected July 22, the trust is working to rebuild trust while keeping its finances transparent.