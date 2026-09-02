Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust appoints Jeetendra Mishra CEO
India
Big change at the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust: retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra has just been named its first-ever CEO.
He was selected from a shortlist of three candidates picked from 5,585 applications, and brings serious leadership experience from his time heading the Western Air Command.
Jeetendra Mishra appointed after embezzlement allegations
Mishra steps in after the trust faced allegations of embezzlement of temple donations: its general secretary quit, and eight people were arrested.
With Mishra's military background, there is hope for more transparency and steady management as the trust works toward finishing the temple.