Shripad Wadu admits pushing Tarannum Naik into gorge in Kolhapur
India
A young woman in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, was allegedly pushed into a gorge by her boyfriend after an argument about her arranged marriage.
The incident happened near Naikwadi on Friday morning.
Shripad Wadu, 25, first told police that Tarannum Naik, 23, was missing but later admitted to pushing her and turned himself in.
Police probe incident Naik family gathers
Police are investigating the case and looking into what led up to the incident.
Naik's family gathered at the district hospital in Gargoti as tensions ran high after the news broke.