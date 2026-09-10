Shruti Upadhyay's death sparks protests at LNIPE Sonapur campus
India
The death of Shruti Upadhyay, a student at LNIPE Sonapur, has set off protests on campus.
Shruti had struggled with severe back pain for years and was repeatedly given painkillers by the institute's doctor, but her condition never improved.
She died while receiving treatment.
Students demand probe into Upadhyay's care
LNIPE students are demanding an investigation into how Shruti was treated and whether negligence played a role.
Shruti's mother said the institute did not tell her about her daughter's critical state. She only found out when Shruti called from the hospital herself.
Amid growing unrest, LNIPE has suspended its chief warden, but has not addressed the family's accusations or provided clear answers yet.