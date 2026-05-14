Shubham Khairnar arrested by CBI for NEET-UG 2026 leak

NEET-UG paper circulated in 6 states

The leaked paper was circulated across six states, including Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar, Kerala, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The scam came to light after teachers in Rajasthan noticed similarities between official questions and online guess papers.

Authorities believe this could be part of a larger national racket.

Khairnar's brother is also being questioned as investigations continue.