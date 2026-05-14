Shubham Khairnar arrested by CBI for NEET-UG 2026 leak
India
A 30-year-old from Nashik, Shubham Khairnar, has been arrested by the CBI for leaking the NEET-UG 2026 exam paper.
He reportedly bought the paper for ₹10 lakh and sold it as a PDF on WhatsApp for ₹15 lakh.
Khairnar ran SR Consultancy, an educational consultancy firm with offices in Nashik and Bhopal.
NEET-UG paper circulated in 6 states
The leaked paper was circulated across six states, including Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar, Kerala, and Jammu and Kashmir.
The scam came to light after teachers in Rajasthan noticed similarities between official questions and online guess papers.
Authorities believe this could be part of a larger national racket.
Khairnar's brother is also being questioned as investigations continue.