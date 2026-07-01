Shubhangi Balkhande and Ujjwala Wagh hospitalized after shock in rainwater
India
Two teens, Shubhangi Balkhande, 17, and Ujjwala Wagh, 19, landed in the hospital after getting an electric shock while wading through rainwater near Nerul LP Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.
The area was flooded due to heavy rain, but quick action from emergency teams got both girls to safety.
They are now out of danger and recovering.
Officials suspect exposed MSEB cable
Officials think an exposed MSEB cable electrified the water where the girls were walking.
Sachin Kadam, chief of the disaster management cell said officials are present at the spot.
This incident is a reminder to stay cautious around waterlogged areas during monsoon season.