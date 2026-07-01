Shubhangi Balkhande and Ujjwala Wagh hospitalized after shock in rainwater India Jul 01, 2026

Two teens, Shubhangi Balkhande, 17, and Ujjwala Wagh, 19, landed in the hospital after getting an electric shock while wading through rainwater near Nerul LP Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

The area was flooded due to heavy rain, but quick action from emergency teams got both girls to safety.

They are now out of danger and recovering.