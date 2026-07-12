SIA Kashmir secures Interpol Red Corner Notice for Imtiyaz Kandoo
Big update: SIA Kashmir has secured an Interpol Red Corner Notice against Imtiyaz Ahmad Kandoo, a Hizbul Mujahideen commander.
This move is tied to the 2013 Hygam terror attack, where four J and K Police officers lost their lives.
With this notice, agencies worldwide can help track down and bring Kandoo back to India for trial.
Imtiyaz Kandoo believed hiding in Pakistan
Back in 2013, police in Peer Mohalla, Sopore, were ambushed: four officers died when gunmen opened fire on their vehicle.
The case was transferred to SIA in 2024 for deeper investigation, leading to charges against six suspects.
While some are already in jail or were killed in encounters, Kandoo has been missing since the attack and is believed to be hiding in Pakistan.
He is also linked to over 10 other cases involving targeted killings and arms smuggling.