SIA Kashmir secures Interpol Red Corner Notice for Imtiyaz Kandoo

Imtiyaz Kandoo believed hiding in Pakistan

Back in 2013, police in Peer Mohalla, Sopore, were ambushed: four officers died when gunmen opened fire on their vehicle.

The case was transferred to SIA in 2024 for deeper investigation, leading to charges against six suspects.

While some are already in jail or were killed in encounters, Kandoo has been missing since the attack and is believed to be hiding in Pakistan.

He is also linked to over 10 other cases involving targeted killings and arms smuggling.