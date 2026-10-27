Siang Valley protests over hydroelectric dam seek release of detainees
India
Big protests have broken out in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang Valley, with young demonstrators demanding the release of people arrested for opposing a massive hydroelectric dam project.
Things got so heated that two Rapid Action Force companies had to be flown in from Navi Mumbai as authorities ramped up security.
Protesters torch NHPC, damage lawmakers' homes
The unrest turned violent on October 23 and quickly turned violent: protesters set fire to the NHPC office and damaged lawmakers' homes.
Police responded by restricting gatherings in hotspots like Pasighat and Mebo.
The movement has now spread to Upper Subansiri, where students called a bandh against another dam.