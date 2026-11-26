Sibi George meets Berris Ekinci in New Delhi before IORA
MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George and Turkiye's Deputy Foreign Minister Berris Ekinci met in New Delhi Thursday.
Their main agenda: finding ways to boost India-Turkiye relations and swapping ideas on what's happening around the world.
The timing is interesting too, as it all happened just before the 25th IORA Council of Ministers meeting.
India and Turkiye discussed closer cooperation
The two leaders talked about working together more closely, both between their countries and on bigger regional challenges.
After the meeting, India's foreign ministry shared that these talks are along with India-Turkiye relations in various areas.
Both sides seem pretty keen on keeping this conversation going.