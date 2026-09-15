Siddharth Dialani fixes Koramangala sidewalk after authorities fail to act
India
When repeated complaints about a damaged Koramangala sidewalk went nowhere, Siddharth Dialani (CEO of BharatAgri) decided to just fix it himself.
Tired of waiting for BBMP and the Greater Bengaluru Authority to act, he paid for repairs out of his own pocket.
Dialani spent ₹2,700, added ramp
Dialani spent ₹2,700 to patch up the path and add a ramp for accessibility, then posted before-and-after photos online.
People praised his initiative but were frustrated that citizens have to step in for basic public works.
The story kicked off fresh calls for local authorities to actually do their job, so folks like Dialani don't have to fill in the gaps themselves.