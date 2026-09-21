Siddharth Dialani used Google's Gemini AI to draft police complaint
India
When a biker aggressively blamed Siddharth Dialani, founder and CEO of BharatAgri, after a road-rage incident in Bengaluru, Dialani used Google's Gemini AI to help draft a police complaint.
The situation started tense but quickly turned into an example of tech making life easier.
Biker apologized and paid damages
Dialani's dashcam footage gave police the proof they needed to track down the biker.
After seeing the evidence and facing a possible first information report, or FIR, the biker admitted fault, wrote an apology letter, and paid for damages.
Dialani shared his story online, sparking fresh conversations about how AI is quietly changing how we handle everyday disputes.