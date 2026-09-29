Siddhesh Abhange clashes with businesswomen at Thane Kopri police station
India
Things got heated at Thane's Kopri police station on Monday when a money dispute between Shiv Sena youth leader Siddhesh Abhange and some women from the textile business turned physical.
Both groups had come in hoping to settle things, but instead ended up in an altercation right inside the station.
Businesswoman, associate accused of assaulting Abhange
Police quickly broke up the fight and brought things under control. A businesswoman and her associate are accused of assaulting Abhange.
Officers are now recording statements from everyone involved, and an FIR will be filed as they work to clear up what happened and keep the peace in the area.