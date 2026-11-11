Siddhivinayak Temple Trust donates ₹10cr for Maharashtra drought relief
Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple Trust just donated ₹10 crore to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, aiming to support farmers and locals hit hard by drought and natural disasters.
The trust's leaders handed over the check to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying they are committed to helping out in tough times.
Monsoon down 18% in Maharashtra
This is not a one-off: last year, the temple also gave ₹10 crore for flood relief.
Right now, Maharashtra is dealing with a serious drought: monsoon rains are down 18%, and most regions, especially Marathwada and Vidarbha, are struggling.
Farmers face projected losses for crops like soybean and cotton, while dairy farmers face fodder shortages.
The donation highlights how religious trusts can play a big role when communities need extra support.