SII's Poonawalla bats for booster dose, opposes mixing of vaccines

Serum Institute of India Chairman Cyrus Poonawalla on Friday said that taking a third or booster dose of Covishield, the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by his firm was desirable. He also said he was not in favor of mixing two different vaccines, and criticized the Union government for banning export of vaccines. Poonawalla was speaking to reporters after receiving the Lokmanya Tilak Award in Pune.

Third dose

Third dose necessary as antibodies reduce after six months: Poonawalla

"After six months, the antibodies go down and that is why I have taken the third dose. We have given the third dose to our seven to eight thousand SII employees," Poonawalla said. "For those who have completed the second dose, it is my request to take a booster dose (third dose) after six months," he said.

Vaccine

'Government increased Covishield dose gap due to vaccine shortage'

"The ideal gap between two doses of Covishield is two months though the Union government increased it to three months because of dose shortage," he said. "I am against the mixing of two different vaccines," Poonawalla said when asked about a recent ICMR study that a cocktail of Covishield and COVAXIN was found to have generated better immunity within a small group.

Quote

Mixing can be done if second dose isn't available: Poonawalla

"If such a combination of doses didn't work, each vaccine manufacturer will blame the other company," he said. Later, to clarify his remarks, Poonawalla said such mixing can be resorted to if a particular vaccine is not available at the time of the second dose.

Production

We produce 10 crore vaccine doses per month: Poonawalla

Asked for his view on the government's assurance to complete the vaccination in the entire country by the end of this year and the claim that 45 crore doses will be available by September, he said, "What do you think? Politicians sometimes boast." "Our production of COVID-19 vaccine is 10 crore per month and producing that much quantity is not easy," Poonawalla added.

Criticism

Banning vaccine export a 'very bad' move: Poonawalla

"However, with the advance preparations by SII and investments of thousands of crores, we can produce 110 to 120 crore doses per year. As other companies are also producing the vaccines, the immunization will increase," he said. Poonawalla termed the Union government's decision to ban the export of vaccines as a very bad move.

Quote

Over 150 countries are dependent on SII for vaccines: Poonawalla

"It is my view that exports ought to be opened," he said. "Over 150 countries are dependent on the SII for vaccines and are blaming the company for stopping the supply during a crucial period," he added.