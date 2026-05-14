Sikar teacher reports landlord's handwritten NEET 2026 paper matched exam
India
A teacher in Sikar, Rajasthan, after discovering a handwritten "guess paper" he received from his landlord matched real NEET 2026 exam questions.
He double-checked the paper after the test, went to the police, but didn't file a complaint, and later decided to report it.
NTA complaint triggers police, CBI probes
With support from his coaching center owner, the teacher sent a complaint to the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 7. This kicked off probes by the state police and the CBI.
The teacher's landlord shared the handwritten paper with him; the paper had come via the landlord's son in Kerala.