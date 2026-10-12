Sikh businessman killed at Rampur car wash after marrying relative
India
A 35-year-old Sikh businessman was shot and killed at his car wash in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, on October 10.
The attack, caught on CCTV, showed two masked men firing at him from close range.
Police think the murder might be tied to a family property dispute after he married a 50-year-old widowed relative from the same village.
Widow's sons filed case over assets
Turns out, the widow's sons, who were reportedly working in New Zealand, were against the marriage and had filed a case over ₹8 lakh and 2.5 acres of land she owned.
Even after a village meeting tried to sort things out, things stayed tense.
Now, police are checking CCTV footage and looking into whether the family feud played a role in this tragedy.