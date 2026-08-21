'Bandi Singh' protesters call for Punjab shutdown today 

The protesters are demanding the release of Sikh prisoners, including the parole of Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving a life sentence in connection with the 1995 assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh.

Other prisoners include Balwant Singh Rajoana and Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, convicted in connection with the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case.

The Morcha has been protesting at the Chandigarh-Mohali border since January 2023 for their release.