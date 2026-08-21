'Bandi Singh' protesters call for Punjab shutdown today
What's the story
A Sikh organization has called for a seven-hour statewide shutdown in Punjab on Friday. The protest is being led by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, which is demanding the release of Sikh prisoners, or "Bandi Singhs," who have remained imprisoned for decades despite completing their sentences. The shutdown is expected to affect markets, road transport, train services, and educational institutions from 7:00am to 2:00pm.
Cop
Heavy police force in Moga
Inspector Gurwinder Singh Bhullar (SHO City 1 Moga) heavy police force has been deployed in Moga.
"I want to assure the public that no one will be allowed to disrupt law and order...Essential services and emergency operations remain functional. As you can see, people are moving about... The protest was supposed to run from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM. However, as you can see, it is raining heavily, so no protesters have arrived here yet," he said in the morning.
Twitter Post
Security heightened at Chandigarh-Mohali border
#WATCH | Chandigarh | Security has been heightened at the Chandigarh-Mohali (Punjab) border as Qaumi Insaaf Morcha has called for a 'bandh' from 7 am to 2 pm (shutdown) across Punjab today, over their demand for the release of Sikh prisoners. pic.twitter.com/e6DxPKQXf9— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2026
Key demand
Protest for release of Sikh prisoners
The protesters are demanding the release of Sikh prisoners, including the parole of Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving a life sentence in connection with the 1995 assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh.
Other prisoners include Balwant Singh Rajoana and Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, convicted in connection with the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case.
The Morcha has been protesting at the Chandigarh-Mohali border since January 2023 for their release.
Widespread support
Support from other organizations
The shutdown call has been supported by several Sikh and farmer organizations.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has backed the bandh and announced closure of its offices and institutions on Friday.
The Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit General) and SAD Waris Punjab De have also extended their support to the shutdown.
Education disruption
Schools to remain closed
The Federation of Private Schools and Association of Punjab has declared a holiday for over 7,500 private schools across the state, citing student safety.
Panjab University has also postponed examinations slated for Friday for students who were unable to appear previously to September 10.
Essential services such as medical emergencies are exempt from the shutdown; travel related to airports and wedding ceremonies is also allowed.